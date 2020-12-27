Bollywood actor Salman Khan has turned 55 years old. He celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake at midnight in front of his farmhouse in Panvel. During this time, a video of Salman is going viral, which is being liked a lot. With this, Salman explained why he decided not to celebrate his birthday this year.

Speaking to the media, Salman Khan said, “This time there is no celebration of the birthday. There is only family here and no one else. Anyway, nothing had to be done this time. This year has been very bad for all. In such a situation, celebrating birthday is not right. Hopefully the next year brings positiveness in everyone’s life. 2021 be good to all of us. Wear masks, wash hands and follow social distancing. ”

Salman Khan also talked about his film Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He said, “I am not sure when people will be able to get out of the house safely to watch the film in theaters or they will be able to go and watch the film by theaters.” He further said that if everything goes well till Eid, the film will be released . Anyway it is not important but the safety of the people matters. God forbid that if something happens to someone in theaters, it is not acceptable in any way. ”

Let us tell you that a day ago, Salman Khan made a special appeal to the fans by putting a notice outside his Galax apartment. He wrote in the notice, “Every year on my birthday, there has been a lot of love and affection from the fans, but this year I appeal to all of you not to mobilize outside my house keeping in mind the corona epidemic and social distancing. Follow. Wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distance maintenance. I am not in the galaxy right now. ”