Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with his entire family at his farmhouse in Panvel. Salman Khan came out of the farmhouse at 12 noon and cut a small cake in front of the media. Salman Khan said that this time, he is celebrating birthday with simplicity in view of Corona and in view of the bad situation in the country, celebrating birthday in this grand manner is not possible.

On the occasion of his birthday, Salman once again asked people to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing. During this, Salman Khan appeared wearing blue jeans and light sky shirt. He was also wearing a bracelet in his hand. He came in front of the media wearing a mask and while cutting the cake, he removed the mask.

Happy new year wishes for people

On the question asked on the release of the film ‘Radhe’, Salman said that it will be released in the theater after seeing the opportunity after the situation is fine, but more people are healthy and their lives than the release of the film. Salman Khan greeted everyone for the new year 2021 and told the fans that whatever they are doing for the good of the people, do more than that in the new year.

Declaration of huge discount on ‘Being Human’ brand

On the occasion of his birthday, Salman Khan also asked people to take advantage of shopping, reminding them of the huge discount being received by ‘Being Human’. Let me tell you that Salman Khan runs an NGO under the name ‘Being Human’ and has also started stores and brands under the name ‘Being Human’ since last year. This store and brand is getting 60 percent discount.

