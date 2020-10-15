Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come forward to help actor Faraz Khan. Salman Khan has paid all the bills of ‘Mehndi’ actor Faraz Khan, who is fighting the death in ICU. This information has been given by Kashmiri Shah on his social media account. ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’ with Kashmiri Salman. Has worked in films like ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye’. Even before this, Salman Khan has spent the treatment of the actress.

Posting a picture of Salman Khan, Kashmira Shah wrote, “You are a truly great person. Thank you for taking care of Faraz Khan and his medical bills. ‘Fareb’ actor Faraz Khan was in the critical condition and Salman stood by him and Helped him like he does for many people. I am his true fan and always will be. If people don’t like this post, I don’t care. You have the choice to unfollow me. I believe that the film industry I am the most genuine person I have met. “

The condition of Bollywood actor Faraz Khan, who appeared in the film ‘Mehndi’ along with actor Govinda in the 2001 film ‘Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya’ and Rani Mukherjee in 1998, is said to be very critical. Actor and director Pooja Bhatt has appealed on social media for help.

Actually, actor Faraz Khan, who has appeared in many television shows and films, has been suffering from brain infection and pneumonia for a long time. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru in Karnataka for treatment. Where it is expected to cost up to 25 lakh for his treatment.

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tobanly strikes nails on Sara Gurpal’s eyes, pictures of actress left for treatment after leaving the showLe

KBC 12: Contestants could not answer this question related to Kangana Ranaut, do you know the right answer