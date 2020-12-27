Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan i.e. Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Salman’s birthday is not less than any big event not only for his family members but also for his fans. For many years, Salman’s fans have been arriving at the Galaxy apartment in Mumbai to get a glimpse of him on his birthday. This year Salman Khan has appealed to his fans not to crowd on his 55th birthday in view of the Corona crisis. Salman said, “On my birthday, I always get the love and affection of my fans, but this year my request is not to rush outside my house and keep in mind the criteria of Kovid epidemic and social distancing.”

Salman celebrated his birthday at the farm house in Panvel

Currently, Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday with his close friends at the farm house in Panvel. Many celebs have also participated in this celebration. On the social media too, the fans of Bhaijaan and Bollywood celebs are wishing Salman Khan a happy birthday.

Salman Khan doing Bollywood celeb’s birthday wish

Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati has also wished Salman Khan a birthday. Sharing the photo of Salman Khan on his Instagram, he wrote, ‘Love you sir, happy birthday, God bless you always with good health and happiness. You are the best person in this film industry that I met, you stand up for everyone with selflessness and only want a smile on his face in return. Thank you for motivating me and many others.

Actor, director and producer Vikas Kalantari has also congratulated Salman Khan on his birthday. While sharing a photo, Vikas wrote in a tweet that, ‘Happy birthday Salman, I have always been a fan. Lots of love to you, always keep smiling and be as good a person as you are.

Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan bhai. Always an admirer. Wish you lots of love and happiness always. Keep smiling and being the amazing human being that you are always. ???????? pic.twitter.com/tJYqxe2TSX – Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) December 27, 2020

Salman Khan’s guard Shera also shared her photo with Salman on Instagram and congratulated him on his birthday. Shera wrote, ‘Happy birthday to that person who is my world to me..my boss.’

Politician and actress Bina Kak also wished Salman Khan on his birthday. While sharing an old video of Salman Khan’s cook on Instagram, he wrote, ‘I am missing you. I am not able to come back to you and wait for cooking session- Desi Style. Lots of love to you on your birthday.

At the same time, Abbas Mastan and Urvashi Rautela also congratulated Salman Khan on Twitter on his birthday.

I always admire your strength. Today I celebrate your existence. May God bless you and give you long life. Enjoy your day @BeingSalmanKhan sir. We all love you #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan – URVASHI RAUTELA ???????? (@UrvashiRautela) December 26, 2020

Salman Khan is busy shooting for the last film

Talking about the work front, Salman Khan has recently started shooting for his upcoming film Aakhri – The Final Truth. In this film, he is playing the role of a Sikh policeman. She is also accompanied by Ayush Sharma in the film. It is being said to be a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern, which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

