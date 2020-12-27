Today is the 55th birthday of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Every year on the occasion of his birthday, Salman stands on the balcony of his house to greet the fans and greet the fans. But his fans will be disappointed that this time Salman Khan will not come to greet his balcony.

A border in Hindi and English has been installed outside Salman Khan’s house. There is a notice of non-deposit with the house on this border. Salman Khan has appealed to the fans that in view of the corona virus epidemic, there should be no deposit near the house. But where are his fans going to believe, many of his fans are standing outside his house to catch a glimpse of him. Many of these people have come from far away.

Fans waiting outside the house

To wish Salman Khan a birthday, a person named Salman Sheikh has come from Hubli, Karnataka. At the same time, one couple from Thane, adjacent to Mumbai and two boys from Lower Parel, Mumbai, do not even know that Salman Khan is not present in the Galaxy. Everyone regretted not being at his house on Salman’s birthday and not getting a glimpse of him.

Celebrated birthday with simplicity

Let me tell you that Salman Khan cut a small cake in front of the media with great simplicity outside his farmhouse in Panvel. In the last 9 months, Salman has spent most of his time at the farm house in Panvel, where he has done a concert for the financial assistance of Corona Warriors, shooting two songs of his own. Later, Salman’s two drivers and two cooks also became corona.

