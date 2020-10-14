Bollywood actor Salman Khan has resumed the shooting of the film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, directed by Prabhu Deva. The film’s shooting was discontinued during the Corona period. It is being told that Salman had become emotional on the set of the film. Actually, Sajid of composer duo Sajid-Wajid was present on the set of this film and the song was being shot on Salman.

Wajid Khan died a few months ago. Recently, while Sajid, Salman and Sohail Khan were chatting, Sajid told Salman about Wajid’s birthday, Salman was emotional on hearing this and both remembered Wajid after seeing the sky. A cake was arranged and Wajid’s birthday was celebrated on the set of the film Radhe. A video of this has also surfaced.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani to be seen in ‘Litti Chokha’, photo revealed from the set

Sajid said on this occasion that Salman, me and Sohail had seen Chand and we felt like Wajid is watching us. Sajid said that Salman put his hand on my shoulders and said that Wajid has always supported us.

Sonu Sood remembers mother on her death anniversary, said- it would have been a little better if you were

Let me tell you that in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan’s opposite Disha Patni will be seen. Recently he started shooting for the film with Salman and also finished it. Disha gave this information on her Instagram account. He shared a photo of himself with the team and wrote in the caption, ‘Radhe Packup. Thanks to my lovely team for being the best. Girl power. ‘