Salman Khan along with Yuliya Vantur and other family members arrived at Arbaaz Khan’s house on Friday for a family get together. During this, Salman Khan posed in different style to the paparajis. Apart from Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Salma, Salim Khan and Valushcha D’Souza were also seen at Arbaaz Khan’s house.
Salman Khan helped the needy during lockdown
Salman Khan was sharing his farming photos and videos on social media in the lockdown. He has shared many videos like sowing paddy, driving a tractor. During the lockdown, Salman Khan greatly assisted the needy. He is currently at his Bandra home and is said to have started shooting for his famous reality show.
Upcoming movies of salman khan
Talking about the workfront, Salman Khan will now be seen in director Prabhudheva’s film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The release date of this film has been pushed forward due to Corona virus. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patni and Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan will be seen in films like ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’.
