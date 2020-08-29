Salman Khan was at his Panvel farmhouse during the entire lockdown. He was also accompanied by family members and close friends at the farmhouse. Recently, Salman Khan arrived at Sohail Khan’s house in Bandra on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. During this time, along with his nephew Ahil and niece Aayat, he was captured in Paparaji’s camera.

Salman Khan along with Yuliya Vantur and other family members arrived at Arbaaz Khan’s house on Friday for a family get together. During this, Salman Khan posed in different style to the paparajis. Apart from Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Salma, Salim Khan and Valushcha D’Souza were also seen at Arbaaz Khan’s house.

Salman Khan helped the needy during lockdown

Salman Khan was sharing his farming photos and videos on social media in the lockdown. He has shared many videos like sowing paddy, driving a tractor. During the lockdown, Salman Khan greatly assisted the needy. He is currently at his Bandra home and is said to have started shooting for his famous reality show.

Upcoming movies of salman khan

Talking about the workfront, Salman Khan will now be seen in director Prabhudheva’s film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The release date of this film has been pushed forward due to Corona virus. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patni and Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan will be seen in films like ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’.

