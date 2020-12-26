Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg’ actor Salman Khan has a 55th birthday on 27 December. For his fans, this day is no less than a festival and he arrives at his home to wish his favorite actor a birthday. This year Salman Khan’s fans will not be able to do this because the actor has appealed to the fans not to gather outside his house this time. They have taken this decision keeping in mind the corona virus. With this, the actor told that he is not in his house at this time.

In a notice outside the Galaxy apartment of Salman Khan’s house, a notice reads, ‘Every year on my birthday, I get to see the love and affection of the fans. But in view of the outbreak of Corona virus and prevention from it, I appeal to all of you to please do not rush outside my house. Wear a mask, sanitize. Keep a social distancing maintenance. I am not in the galaxy right now. ‘ Let me tell you that Salman Khan comes to the balcony of the house on the occasion of his birthday every year to greet his fans.

Salman Khan is hosting season 14 of Bigg Boss these days. In Bigg Boss, his birthday will be celebrated from Ghumdham. Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shahnaz Gill, Dharmesh Yelande and Harsh Limbachiya are scheduled to come on the occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday.

Talking about the workfront, Salman Khan will be seen in the film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted’. Apart from this film, he will appear in ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Recently, Salman Khan’s film ‘Last: The Final Truth’ teaser has been released.