Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Radhey: Your most wanted brother’ is in constant discussion since the time of its announcement. The shooting of this film was stuck due to Corona virus. Recently the shooting of the film has been resumed. A song and climax scene of the film are yet to be shot. It is being told that the fight scenes of the film will be full of action, so Salman Khan brought for it South Korean biggest action star Won Tae-ho who has choreographed the fight scene.

According to a news portal report, Won Tae-ho is South Korea’s biggest martial arts star and stuntman. Tae-ho came to Mumbai in November 2019 and went through a thorough design and explaining of the fight scene between Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film’s directors Prabhudheva and Salman Khan wanted to make this scene very action-packed, after which the decision was taken to call Tae-ho.

The report states that Won Tae-ho stayed in Mumbai for about a month and the fight of the fight was shot at Bandra’s studio. It is also being told that in a fight scene, Won Tae-ho will also be seen doing two or two hands with Salman Khan as a goon.

Let me tell you that in addition to Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff are in the lead roles. Earlier this film was to be released on Eid this year but due to the lockdown caused by Corona virus, it could not be released. The film’s next release date has not been announced yet.