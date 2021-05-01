Kuala Lumpur (Union)

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation and First Vice President of the International Federation, praised the success of the group stage matches of the AFC Champions League competition for clubs in the west of the continent.

Bin Ibrahim stressed that the technical levels and the exciting competition to snatch the qualifying cards for the quarter-finals until the last match created a strong character for competition and translated the strength of Asian football, the giving of its clubs and the success of the tournament in an exceptional global situation for the second time. He added: We are proud of our reality that has withstood the most violent global health crisis, as we have come together and planned well and continued our business journey forward to continue our competitions at the level of clubs and teams, with professionalism and accuracy that embodies the spirit of the Asian continent and the depth of its unity and cohesion.

Al Khalifa expressed his happiness with the success of the administrative and technical organization that it witnessed hosting the five groups, saying: The Asian national federations are the most important pillars of football work in the continent and the impressive successes witnessed by all the AFC championships reflect the unity of purpose, the passion for excellence, the accuracy of coordination and the depth of the relationship between all, and what increases the pride and appreciation is The achievement of this coincided with the professionalism of dealing with global health protocols for the “Covid-19” crisis, which resulted in important success in the safe conduct of competitions, calling for pride in the role of the medical and logistical support staff, who are always the first line of defense.

The President of the AFC said: I extend my thanks and appreciation to the Saudi Football Association, which hosted the first, third and fourth groups in a distinguished way that confirms the strength and professionalism of the work and the distinction of its cadres led by my brother Yasser bin Hassan Al-Mishal. I am surprised by the leadership of my brother Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. I also commend the success of the Indian Football Association in hosting Group E under the leadership of Pravol Patil, to whom I thank and appreciate.