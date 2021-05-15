Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, congratulated the Al-Jazira club, on the occasion of crowning the first team with the Arab Gulf League shield for the 2020-2021 season for the third time in its history.

In a message sent to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, the AFC President affirmed that Al Jazeera’s crowning of the League shield reflects the clear efforts of the club’s family, from the board of directors, technical and administrative bodies and players throughout the season, and that the achievement represents the spirit of dedication that characterized the performance. The team, all the way to obtaining the championship shield, which was powerful and exciting.

He added: The coronation of Al Jazeera strengthens the club’s position on the Emirati football scene, wishing it continued distinction and success in various competitions and tournaments.