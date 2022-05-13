Queretaro.- Salma Arely “N”, 20 years old, disappeared in Querétaro after leaving home for work, unfortunately was found lifeless.

The discovery of the body of the young woman was informed by the Attorney General of Querétaro, who was reported as disappeared 48 hours before.

According to the search file spread by his family and friends, Salma Arely He left his house for his work last Wednesday, May 11.

Read more: Azari Regina found safe and sound; she was wanted in San Nicolás, Nuevo León

Salma’s body was located in the vicinity of Querétaro 2000This was specified by the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The cause of death of the young woman was due to mechanical suffocation in her hanging modality.according to the autopsy carried out by the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

After the crime, the Prosecutor’s Office will continue with the proceedings until all lines of investigation have been exhausted until the facts are clarified.