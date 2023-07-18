“Why do you dress up as a woman if you are a man? Have you found the prostate yet? You are a degenerate. You already need to shut your mouth. Parasite. Pervert. Go to the psychologist and fix your head, upset. Circus clown. Disgusting plague in the country’s politics, because of scum like you, Mexico is the mockery of the world. Nobody loves You. Narco and pedophile. Horrifying. You are gross”.

These are just some of the comments that Salma Luévano, the first trans legislator in Mexico, received on her Twitter account at the beginning of July. Along the same lines, there are hundreds. Most were in response to a publication in which she, along with a photo of herself, had only written: “In life there are many opportunities and one of them is to find yourself, love yourself.”

Luévano (55 years old, Veracruz) is a very tall and modern woman, dressed in a black suit. She attends EL PAÍS in the lobby of a Chamber of Deputies building; behind her, the faces of some of the great Mexican presidents. She gets comfortable with the lights and the camera, adjusts her hair, instructs her team to organize the next meeting of the Diversity Committee, which she chairs.

Salma Luévano and María Clemente, trans legislators from Morena led the 28m march against hate speech on March 28, 2022. Andrea Murcia (DARK ROOM)

“In my networks, daily, on any topic that comes up, not only legislative, I am threatened with death, I am pointed out because of my identity. I receive endless horrendous qualifiers that are hate and that they not only do it to Salma, they do it to our population”, he points out and affirms: “These hate speeches are the prelude to hate crimes and unfortunately they have been increasing ” . Mexico is the second country in America, after Brazil and well above the United States, with the most crimes against trans people: 649 between 2008 and 2022, as documented. the Murdered Trans People Observatory. Only the last year, this platform registered 56 murders.

Luévano entered the Mexican Congress as a deputy in September 2021, for the party that currently governs the country, Morena. Together with her partner, María Clemente, she was the first two transsexuals to reach that level of representation. A watershed in a region where the life expectancy of trans women barely exceeds 35 years, compared to 77 for the total population. “We have marked history and it is a great precedent, not only in Mexico, but internationally. And, the truth, it is also a great commitment ”, acknowledges the deputy. The path to get here has been, and continues to be, an endurance test.

Sex work, oil and hairdressing

The youngest of 13 siblings, Luévano grew up in Minatitlán, a city in southern Veracruz close to the coast. She says that she was a shy girl, that she cried a lot. “I have received accusations, violence, discrimination and precariousness for as long as I can remember,” she says. “I did not understand why it was different, nor why there was so much hatred, all this persecution of such a small person, why those blows?” She tells that she took refuge in a “castle” that she created under the bed and that she understood herself in the embrace of her mother.

The deputy Salma Luévano showed the trans flag, during the Ordinary Session in the Chamber of Deputies. Graciela López Herrera (Dark Room)

Elisa Luna was a woman from the ranch, says Salma, but also “an example of resistance and resilience,” and who helped her discover her own “light.” He affirms without a doubt that it is thanks to her that he has gotten ahead of her, that he made her a “confident and strong” woman, who was the one who gave him the foundations on which he rebuilds every time her life knocks her down. Luévano transitioned into adolescence, after high school, and at that time he began two paths: the first is narrated with dignity and the second is one of the few moments in this interview in which he laughs.

“Sex work is very dangerous,” he begins, “you know when you’re leaving, but not when you’re coming back.” Luévano talks about the beaten, imprisoned, murdered compañeras; of the lack of guarantees, of going through the days without decent housing, without access to a hospital. According to a report According to the National Commission to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), more than 60% of the trans population in Mexico suffers from employment discrimination and only 5% practice a profession.

With this, Luévano also touches on a delicate topic: the dangerous injections of oil, vegetables and automobiles, to which many trans women underwent because they were the cheapest aesthetic operations. “In those yesterdays, trans women lived under a social pressure in which if we did not have voluptuous bodies we would not fit into the pattern. Unfortunately, because we are a precarious group, and since most of us do not have social security, we turned to charlatans and began to fill our bodies with oil. Many died on those plates, others over the years and those of us who today unfortunately got to put those oils in our bodies, well we are those survivors who are living and suffering these consequences”.

That first path is related to the second. “Because I didn’t want to spend my whole life doing sex work, I started to have my first savings, I set up my first beauty salon and from there on. It started to go well for me and I was able to quit sex work.” It is when she talks about the haircuts she has been doing since she was a teenager, with her sisters as guinea pigs, when Salma Luévano’s smile reaches her eyes. “He made some brutal cuts. I learned empirically, I noticed and imitated. I don’t even know how it turned out, but it was very cool and people already looked for me and went to the houses to get a haircut and well, I already earned a few pesos, ”says the deputy, who continues to consider herself a hairdresser. So much so that it was in her beauty salon in Aguascalientes that she began her path to politics.

Rights at the blow of sentences

There was a moment when a little light came on for Salma Luévano. After decades of activism, of putting her body forward, Salma Luévano says that she felt tired, also frustrated: “Why aren’t we in decision-making spaces?” “Years of being in this resistance go by, of fighting in the streets, and there comes a time in my life when I see that we are not advancing in this recognition of our rights and I pause,” she recounts. Speaking with some lawyer friends, it occurred to them to resort to so-called positive discrimination, what she has dubbed “rainbow quotas”, some spaces in institutions reserved for “groups in situations of vulnerability”, particularly focused on the LGTB+ collective.

Salma Luévano when she arrived at the swearing-in as a deputy. Mario Jasso (Dark Room)

It began with an official letter before the Local Electoral Public Organization of Aguascalientes and ended in the Federal Electoral Tribunal. After answering all the challenges, Salma Luévano and her team obtained 10% of places for the disadvantaged populations. “He was going to stay locally, there were some positions for supervisors, and he ends up in the federal, in those quotas that I represent right now,” she points out. The deputy considers herself the “mother” of these spaces, which she defends tooth and nail: “They are neither whims nor privileges for the populations. These quotas do not put them on a certain level of equality with those advantaged groups, with that dome of power”.

He says that in the Chamber there are two deputies out of 500, so it is not so easy to “advance with the agenda.” The official recalls that there is no magic wand and that she cannot “alone”: “I need civil society.” In these almost two years, Luévano has presented 24 initiatives, related to the rights of the LGTB+ collective, such as marking a day against hate speech or measures against so-called conversion therapies. In addition, the deputy emphasizes the importance of representation: “The arrival of a trans woman in these decision-making spaces normalizes what is normal. By educating, she sensitizes, if she sensitizes she creates empathy and by creating empathy she helps to lower all hate crime statistics. That is why we cannot allow that door that has already been opened to be closed again”.

It recognizes that the more the agenda becomes visible, the stronger the attacks. Luévano has even had to face transphobia in the same chamber of representation, when another deputy, Gabriel Quadri, called her “sir”, after stating that “trans are men who pose as women”. She denounced him for political violence before the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary and won. The entity sentenced the legislator to take two courses, one on political violence against women based on gender and another on violence against LGBT + people. “No matter how strong the attacks are, because of my identity I have always lived in resistance.”

