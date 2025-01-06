This morning the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Considered the prelude to the Oscars, the awards have recognized the best in film and television. The ceremony was preceded by the red carpet, where the celebrities wore their best clothes. The haute couture dresses in a wide range of colors have been the protagonists, along with some beauty details that have not gone unnoticed. Salma Hayek left her gray hair visible when wearing a semi-updo; Pamela Anderson posed without makeup again; Emma Stone debuted the most daring haircut: the pixie; Zendaya surprised with a bob that may hide a secret and Miley Cyrus chose a two-mile bun.

Salma Hayek with gray hair at the Golden Globes

Salma Hayek at the 2025 Golden Globes.



The Mexican actress dressed in a maroon dress full of sequins that she combined with a semi-updo. The hairstyle revealed herwhite hair. Although more and more women are opting for real beauty, it is not common to see gray hair on the red carpet. Salma Hayek He has already worn them on his social networks, but now he has also done so at an awards ceremony in Hollywood. The interpreter also wore a striking makeup with green smoky eyesmatching the jewelry. Her manicure was also present in burgundy, one of the colors of winter.

Pamela Anderson without makeup

Pamela Anderson at the 2025 Golden Globes.



Since the actress returned to social life, her choice has been to pose without makeup. At 57 years old, Pamela Anderson has become an advocate of natural beauty. Through her Instagram profile she shares her beauty routine with her followers, with which she shows off beautiful skin, with some spots and wrinkles, common signs of aging. At the Golden Globes, Pamela Anderson opted for a black dress that combined with her loose hair with bangs and her natural beauty look.

Emma Stone with her new haircut

Emma Stone at the 2025 Golden Globes.



One of the surprises of the Golden Globes was Emma Stone’s new haircut. The actress dared with a pixiethe most radical haircut she wore with very short bangs. Emma Stone is not afraid of changing her look, she has worn her hair black, blonde, copper… She has also experimented with various haircuts: from long hair to bob. Now the performer opts for the men’s haircut, suitable only for the bravest women.









Zendaya with a bob

Zendaya with a bob cut at the 2025 Golden Globes.



Another that debuted a look was Zendayawho chose a bob with retro waves. The actress really likes to play tricks, so perhaps it is not a real change of look, and she has opted for a wig. Zendaya, who has become one of the most stylish celebrities in the world, paid tribute with her ‘old hollywood’ look to Joyce Bryanta singer and civil rights activist who achieved great fame in the 1950s.

Miley Cyrus and her two-mile updo

Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Golden Globes.



The singer Miley Cyrus She accompanied her low-cut dress with a very interesting ‘beauty look’. In addition to the pretty makeup, with a marked ‘cat eye’, the artist wore a dosmilero updo with the tips fired. With bangs and loose locks, the singer gathered her hair in a casual bun with the ends shot up. In general, most celebrities preferred to leave their hair down or semi-up.