Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, in ‘Bliss’. DARKO KROBONJA

Start of the afternoon last Tuesday in London. Behind Salma Hayek (Coatzacoalcos, 54 years old) a stream of light filters through the window. The Mexican greets to start a conversation maintained by Zoom, and begins laughing when he confesses that he realized very late that the film he promotes, Bliss, which premieres Friday, February 5, on Amazon Prime Video, is the reverse of Matrix. His gesture will harden with rage and indignation when …