American actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek will star in the new comedy series A Boob’s Life. This is reported by Deadline.

According to the plot, the chest of the 40-year-old protagonist Leslie will speak to her own mistress, who is experiencing a personal crisis. It is clarified that the show will reveal the theme of how the female body is perceived in a culture obsessed with this part of the body. The project will be based on Leslie Lehr’s book “The Life of a Dummy: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me and You.”

The new series will be aired on HBO Max. Salma Hayek will not only play the main role in it, but also act as an executive producer.

Earlier, the 54-year-old actress told why she so often publishes candid pictures in a bikini. Hayek admitted that in order to achieve the perfect body, she had to work out hard in the gym, so such photos became a symbol of freedom for her.