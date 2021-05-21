Today she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry, but in her early days in Hollywood Salma Hayek was victim of discrimination by the producers, for being Mexican.

This is how she told it herself, in an interview with the specialized site Variety, in which he explained that for the fact of being Latina, it was discarded automatically from many major leads or big-budget productions.

The actress gave the example of two directors who were forced to reject her, after they chose her for a casting, for executive pressure of studies. They both admitted to having regretted that decision.

From prejudice to red carpets. Salma Hayek had to fight against discrimination, initially, due to her Latino origins. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard

“I remember that there were two great comedies and I did the casting for the role of the protagonist. Later, the directors told me that I was the best in the auditions, that I was better than who they had chosen, and that they regretted it,” said the actress. .

“But – Hayek added – at that time they knew that the studios would not have bet on a Mexican as the protagonist.”

Without giving details about the names Of the films that eventually had other actresses starring in the lead, Hayek noted that both were two highly successful comedies from the ’90s.

“I was very satisfied that they came and told me, because I thought they were very brave. And I thought something had changed. Something had changed in them,” Salma said about the attitude of both directors.

“It made me think that maybe the next generation or the next girl that came along was going to have a better chance in that regard,” he remarked. On the other hand, being a woman added to her Mexican origin, as a combo that played against him in the prejudiced world of Hollywood.

“I always felt like I was looked down upon for that. Nobody noticed what I was worth. If you are a woman, you are in a very successful movie and they say that you are their favorite character, they will continue to give all the credit for the box office to the actor. They do not tell who you are attracting to the rooms, “he explained.

“In my case, I was already a big star in my country and I was attracting Latino audiences to theaters. I know some studios knew that. But they didn’t want to accept the value of the Latino market at that time,” he explained.

The hilarious case of the film Desperate

As an example, Salma remembers the case of her participation in the film Desperate, together with Antonio Banderas, who obtained after a misunderstanding arising from a prejudice that led the producers to a mistake that they had to amend.

“I remember that Cameron Diaz was in a great moment then and since her last name was Diaz, they thought she could be Mexican. She was part of the list, and I had to do the casting again because the studio wanted Cameron Diaz as Mexican”, remembered.

The actress had been left out of the cast of “Desperado”, but they went looking for her again when they discovered that Cameron Diaz did not find the Latin profile they were looking for. Photo AFP PHOTO / ANTONIO ALONSO

Far from those difficult beginnings, trying to break down prejudices, Hayek lives a great work present. On the one hand, is filming House of gucci, Directed by Ridley Scott, opposite Lady Gaga and Adam Driver and due out soon.

On the other hand, he also films The other bodyguard 2 where will it be one of the great filmic bets of the Marvel Universe, along with Eternals.

A few days ago, Hayek, 54, revealed the dramatic trance she experienced last year, when she caught Covid and was on the verge of death, isolated at her London home, and depending on an oxygen tank. “I had a very bad time, I did not want to die alone in a hospital,” said the actress.

