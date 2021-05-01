The Mexican Salma Hayek has earned a prominent place among the greats of Hollywood today for her effort and tenacity. Considered in the United States as the heiress of Dolores del Río, He rose to international fame playing the famous painter Frida Kahlo, a character for whom he fought with all his might and with whom he was deeply involved.

The actress (and also producer) was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state (Mexico), on September 2, 1966. Her parents are the politician and businessman Sami Hayek Domínguez, a Mexican of Lebanese origin, and Diana Jiménez Medina, a Mexican from origin Spanish. Your name, Salma, is an Arabic word that means ‘peace’ or ‘calm’. He studied International Relations at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, but left his studies for acting. Her first artistic work was in the theatrical play ‘Aladino and the Wonderful Lamp’, where she was seen by a television producer who offered her a role in her first telenovela, ‘Nuevo Dawn’, on Televisa. For some years, he hardened by participating in all kinds of soap operas.

In 1992, the director Arturo Ripstein claimed her to participate in ‘El callejón de los milagros’, for which she was nominated for an Ariel award from the Mexican Film Academy. After this success, she decides to leave everything in Mexico and move to Los Angeles ready to start over. In the Mecca of Cinema she comes into contact with the many Hispanics of Hollywood, gets small roles in some minor films and cable television shows until Robert Rodriguez paired her with Antonio Banderas as the protagonists of ‘Desperado’ (nineteen ninety five).

And again Rodriguez makes her the protagonist of his next film, ‘Four Rooms’, again with Antonio Banderas. Follow him ‘Legal hunting’, by Andrew Sipes with William Baldwin and Cindy Crawford. Return to Robert Rodriguez in ‘Open until dawn’ alongside George Clooney (big words!) Salma Hayek is already a Hollywwood superstar. He will continue to work with Rodriguez on films such as ‘Spy Kids’ and in big box office hits like ‘Chained fugitives’,‘Only fools fall in love‘or ‘Breaking Up’ as a partner of Russell Crowe.

After ‘Dogma’, by Kevin Smith, in 1999 another ‘sweet tooth’ comes to him, ‘Wild Wild West’, by Barry Sonnenfeld, along with Kevin Kline and Kenneth Branagh, a film inspired by ‘Jim West’, a mythical television series from the 70s, and that same year he returned to Mexico to work again with Arturo Ripstein in the adaptation of the novel by Gabril Garcia Marquez ‘The colonel has no one to write to him.’ And with the XXI century he debuted in Spanish cinema in ‘The great life’ (2000), by Antonio Cuadri, next to Carmelo Gómez, from a script by Fernando León de Aranoa. In 2002 she became Frida Kahlo, in ‘Frida’, a film in which she was very involved and for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

Salma Hayek and her celebrated dance in ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’, featuring Frida Kahlo in the role that earned her an Oscar nomination and with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

The beginnings of the 21st century is a non-stop: ‘The Mexican’, ‘The great blow’, ‘Bardidas’ (with Penélope Cruz),’ Ask the wind ‘,’ Lonely hearts’, ‘Across the universe’, ‘El circo de los strangeños’, ‘Niños grandes’ … and in 2011 she returned to Spanish cinema when Álex de la Iglesia called her ‘The spark of life’, together with José Mota and Fernando Tejero. Hayek was nominated for a Goya for best leading actress for this work.

His latest films have been ‘Savages’, by Oliver Stone, ‘My sister’s husband’, along with Pierce Brosnan, ‘The tale of tales’, by Italian Matteo Garrone or ‘The other bodyguard’, of which he has just finish a sequel. This year it will premiere ‘The Eternals’, from the up-and-coming Chloé Zhao, and is currently working under Ridley Scott on ‘House of Gucci‘

Hayek has directed a tv movie, ‘El milagro de Maldonado’ and several video clips. In 2012, she was distinguished as a Knight of the French Legion of Honor, she has been in the image of various brands, since 1995, she works for Pomellato jewelry, and also for a few years she has worked for Avon and has been the image of Revlon’s brand. She is married to the French businessman François-Henri Pinault with whom she has a daughter. It is also a regular voice of solidarity and environmental causes.