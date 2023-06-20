Salma Hayek has admitted that she was worried about playing herself in the new season of Black Mirror. The actress appears in the sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series, starring in an episode titled ‘joan is horrible‘.

In the episode, a woman named Joan (Annie Murphy) discovers that her life has been turned into a TV show on a streaming service similar to Netflixwith Salma Hayek playing her. Speaking to Radio Times about her role, hayek said Black Mirror I had given him:

“a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a version of myself.” “I was able to explore the concepts and clichés that people have about me and be self-critical,” she said. “It’s like I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life…and have permission to do it.” Hayek added, “There are so many moments that surprised me in the script. There’s a huge one that I had to reconcile with, and he made me wonder, ‘Do I really want to do this? Will I get in trouble?’”

‘joan is horrible‘ features Michael Cera, Ben Barnes and Rob Delaney. Also appearing in the new season are Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Monica Dolan, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz. The sixth season, which reached Netflix on June 15, has been generally well received by critics, with many describing the new episodes as “exciting” and “as tart and sadistic as ever.”

However, some have called the season “hits and misses.” In a three-star review, The Independent suggested that the “sci-fi medley should stop playing around with a winning formula,” though said it “also brings something new.” For its part, The Hollywood Reporter stated that it is a “radical change of pace in Black Mirror as we know it,” but added that it’s “the freshest this series has been since at least 2017.”

Via: NME

Editor’s note: It’s been so long since the last content of Black Mirror that I had almost forgotten. I also think that many people who are fans of the series have ignored bandersnatch and they should see… play it. *wink, wink*