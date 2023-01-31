56-year-old actress Salma Hayek starred in a dress with a deep neckline and delighted fans

American actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek starred in a revealing outfit and delighted fans. Relevant frames and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted picture, the 56-year-old celebrity poses while sitting in front of the camera. She is wearing a light green dress with a plunging neckline and silver trim. Her look is complemented by bracelets and long earrings adorned with sparkling diamonds. At the same time, the makeup artists focused on the lips in makeup, applying red lipstick on them. The stylists, in turn, gathered her hair into a bun, releasing two strands from her face.

Fans admired the appearance of the star, which they began to write in the comments under the post, which scored more than 704 thousand likes. “She is a great example of natural beauty”, “When all eyes are definitely not on the dress”, “Salma never gets old”, “Every year more and more beautiful”, “You are so amazing and always inspire with it,” they said.

Earlier, Salma Hayek came out in a revealing way and attracted the attention of photographers. So, the celebrity appeared at the premiere of “Magic Mike: The Last Dance” in Miami, in which she and actor Channing Tatum played the main roles. The movie star opted for a see-through mesh gown by luxury brand Gucci, decorated with floral appliqués.