Renowned movie star Salma Hayek joined the long list of celebrities who got infected and overcame COVID-19. In an interview with Variety, she said that she was on the verge of death from the dangerous virus.

Since the pandemic began, the 54-year-old Mexican actress was very active in social networks to be closer to her followers and tell them about her projects. However, it was until today that he was encouraged to reveal the terrible experience he lived when the pandemic first broke out.

“My doctor asked me to go to the hospital because I was very sick. I said ‘no thanks. I’d rather die at home ‘”Said Salma Hayek, who is currently in her London mansion with her husband, tycoon François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Also, the Oscar nominee said that she was isolated for seven weeks and even needed an oxygen tank because she could not breathe on her own. Currently, the celebrity has already overcome COVID-19, but is still recovering from the aftermath of the disease.

After defeating the virus, Salma Hayek She returned to the film sets in April to play Pina Auriemma in British filmmaker Ridley Scott’s new House of Gucci.

“It was easy. It was the perfect job to do it again. I had started making video calls at one point, but I couldn’t make that many because I got really tired, “he explained.

It should be remembered that the first celebrities to announce that they tested positive for COVID-19 were actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

