Salma Hayek has always expressed her admiration for Frida Kahlo and once again she does so on her social networks, where she pays tribute to the Mexican painter on the occasion of her 117th anniversary of birth.

Frida Kahlo She was a painter who died very young and after her death she became an icon in Mexican culture, as her work became works of art that have been exhibited in many countries around the world.

Besides, Frida Kahlo She has many admirers who follow her even after her death and Salma Hayek is one of them. The Mexican actress dresses like her and in this way honors her artistic legacy.

On July 6, the 117th anniversary of Frida Kahlo’s birth was celebrated and Salma Hayek He paid tribute to her with images from the film in which he brought her to life, entitled ‘Frida’, which was shown in cinemas around the world in 2002.

Salma Hayek, originally from Veracruz, Mexico The 57-year-old once again dressed up as Frida Kahlo at the end of April to appear at one of Madonna’s concerts in Mexico City.

But in the recent publication that Salma Hayek plays Frida Kahlo on the occasion of her 117th birthday, includes a letter that Frida wrote to her husband and that was never sent:

“Friducha, you are my muse forever. Happy birthday!” Salma wrote alongside this post, which also read: “Frida Kahlo in a letter never delivered to Diego Rivera.”

Let us remember that during 2002, Salma Hayek received an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category And this same year on his visit to Mexico for the premiere of this film, which took place at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, Salma Hayek He told journalist Joaquín López-Dóriga that he decided to give life to Frida Kahlo on the big screen because “it’s a complex character that I was really looking forward to playing.”