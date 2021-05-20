American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek almost died due to the coronavirus. She announced this in an interview with Variety.

According to the celebrity, she became infected at the beginning of the pandemic, but preferred not to talk publicly about the severe course of the disease. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I felt so bad. I replied: “No thanks, I’d rather die at home,” she recalled.

Due to the coronavirus, Hayek spent seven weeks at home, isolated in one of the rooms. She noted that she still has not completely recovered from her illness. After recovering, the artist quickly got tired, but in April this year she returned to work – she plays a clairvoyant in Ridley Scott’s film “House of Gucci”.

“It was easy. This is the perfect way to get back to work, ”said the actress.

Hayek previously spoke about racism in Hollywood. The 54-year-old artist recalled that in her youth they tried to inspire her that her career would end after 30 years, since the Mexican woman would never succeed and would not be approved for the main role.