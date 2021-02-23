In recent times, Salma Hayek has decided to be seen as it is, without artifice. This is what she has done on Instagram, where her last photo is a close-up of her, without makeup and with her curly hair tousled over her face. A snapshot that already has almost half a million likes and more than 2,600 comments of admiration about its natural beauty. At 54 years old, she seems to be going through one of her best moments, sure of herself and her convictions.

So much so that the actress has not hesitated to say that “there is discrimination against rich men”, a controversial statement that came from the many times that people have assumed that she approached her husband for his money. Hayek is married to the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, one of the richest men in the world whose fortune is estimated at about 30,000 million dollars.

In an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, the actress explained that when she married him on February 14, 2009 in Paris, people commented that it was an arranged marriage. “Everyone said: ‘She is marrying him for the money,'” explains the artist, who seems to have not handled that type of comment very well at the time. However, now, fifteen years later and with a daughter of twelve in common, he assures that “we are together, very much in love. And I’m not even offended anymore. In addition, she does not hesitate to highlight the virtues of her husband: «In the images you cannot glimpse the magic that is in him. It has made me become a much better person and grow in a good and healthy way.

In his opinion “there is discrimination against rich men”, since “immediately you think that because someone is rich, they may not be a good person, they could be someone materialistic.” Hayek regrets those preconceptions that he has also had to hear about his partner, about which he comments that when he finishes work, even though he has had a very difficult day full of responsibilities, “he comes home with a big smile on his face, happy to be look at me and the children and make us laugh ».

This is not the only confession of the interpreter that has caused a stir. The account of how he lived his first sex scene for the big screen has also attracted attention. It was in 1995, on the set of ‘Desperado’ with Antonio Banderas. “When we were going to start shooting, I started crying because I didn’t know if I could do it. She was very scared, “she acknowledged, while remembering that the Malaga actor behaved with her” like an absolute gentleman. ” Although it was a traumatic experience, they were able to finish the scene and Hayek has since built a successful career in Hollywood.