The American actress has posted a post on social media that is very much discussed. She has revealed that she is a devotee of the Indian goddess Lakshmi. He also mentioned in his post how he considers Indian.

Salma told the appearance of Lakshmi

Salma Hayek wrote, When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I begin my meditation by focusing on Goddess Lakshmi, in Hinduism she is wealth, good luck, love, beauty, maya (magic or illusion), happiness and Reflects prosperity. His image makes me very happy and happiness is somewhere the way to inner beauty.

Miley Cyrus is also a devotee of Lakshmi Devi

This is not the first time a Hollywood Syllab has been attracted to Indian culture and civilization. Many celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Julia Roberts, are believed to be Indian gods. Miley Cyrus also worships Laxmiji.