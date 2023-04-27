Salma Hayek in a bikini on social media at 56: the photo is full of likes

Salma Hayek ignites social media with a series of photos that portray her in a bikini and in which she shows an explosive physique despite her 56 years of age.

“Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” wrote the actress on hers profile Instagram by posting some photos that portray her in a mermaid version.

The images were filled with likes and comments. “You are amazing” wrote one user. And again: “It should be illegal for a 30-year-old to look at someone your age in this form”.

Recently, Salma Hayek had revealed the secret of her ageless beauty. She, the actress, in fact, had revealed that she does yoga: “I work with a woman in London who taught me to hold my body in a way in which the muscles are activated all day long”.

“So even when you brush your teeth, your muscles work. She taught me how to tone muscles without contracting them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you are aware of your body, you will be surprised by the effect it can have” revealed the interpreter.