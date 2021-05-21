One of the most recognized Mexican figures worldwide is the actress Salma Hayek, who, in addition to having worked in several Hollywood films, has become a businesswoman and model.

In her long career, she has accumulated successes that have positioned her not only as a talented person, but also as one of the richest in the world, since she currently has a much greater fortune than that of Queen Elizabeth II.

Upon earning a nomination to the Oscar for Best Actress and, recently, beating COVID-19, the story of Salma Hayek It is one that is worth reviewing. Therefore, here we tell you some details that you possibly did not know about the star.

Who is Salma Hayek?

Born on September 2, 1996 in the city of Coatzacoalcos, within the state of VeracruzSalma Hayek is a world-renowned Mexican actress and businesswoman thanks to her roles in renowned Hollywood films.

Salma Hayek is also a renowned businesswoman. Photo: Facebook

Despite having Lebanese and Spanish ancestry from her grandparents, she decided to start in the country where she was born and, since 1986, when she was only 20 years old, she launched herself to try her luck in the world of acting. Thus, he auditioned for one of the largest television networks at the time: Televisa.

How did Salma Hayek’s career start?

Like the vast majority of talented actresses, Hayek began on the small screen with important roles in Televisa novels, such as A New Dawn (1988) Y Teresa (1989). Later, he would make the leap to television series of USA, where he also showed his talent in Street Justice (1991), Dream On (1990) Y Nurses (1991).

New dawn (left) and Teresa (right). Photo: composition / diffusion

With more experience, the artist would make her acting debut on the Mexican big screen with The Alley of Miracles (1995), film written by Vicente Leñero and produced by Jorge Fons, which would win an important nomination in the ariel awards.

After reaching her first big and important steps as an actress, she decided to go for more within one of the largest industries in the world: Hollywood.

Salma Hayek in Hollywood

When trying your luck in the Hollywood cinema, Salma He received several small roles in not-so-big productions, but he used them to refine his art. With this last detail in mind, he devoted himself to studying acting at Los Angeles California.

It wasn’t until the writer and producer Robert Rodriguez discovered her and cast her as Carolina in the classic movie Desperado (1995), where he shared the screen with the famous Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, which rose to fame.

So much was the success of the film and the duo Flags-Hayek, which Rodríguez returned to count on later for another of the director’s most popular films: Once upon a time in Mexico (2003), in which there were also big names like Eva mendes, Johnny depp, Danny trejo, Willem dafoe And till Ruben Blades.

Roles of Salma Hayek in Hollywood. Photo: composition / diffusion

In this way, as his career grew, Hayek began to share the screen with more recognized figures, such as Quentin Tarantino Y George Clooney on From twilight to dawn (1996).

He also starred Only fools fall in love (1997), where she played a Mexican woman named Isabel and acted alongside Mathew Perry, the famous actor who played Chandler on the Friends series.

His success only continued and earned him more and more roles in other films: An Unfinished Love (1997), next to Russel crowe, Y Wild Wild West (1999) with Will Smith, among many other roles in which he demonstrated his acting talent.

However, her greatest triumph as an actress would be achieved in the film. Frida (2002), where she played the famous Mexican painter, an icon of the culture of the Aztec country. This performance earned him a nomination for Oscar for Best Actress And although he did not take the statuette, his name ranked higher in the Hollywood industry.

Is Salma Hayek’s fortune more than Queen Elizabeth’s?

Without fame there is no fortune and Salma Hayek knows it more than anyone. In May 2020, the British magazine The Sunday Time published a ranking of the wealthiest women in the world and the Mexican obtained position number six. The sum, which was calculated between her and her husband’s fortune François-Henri Pinault, reached the figure of more than 8,000 million dollars.

Salma Hayek continues her work as an entrepreneur. Photo: composition / diffusion

Of course, being a Hollywood actress, such a large number as this was to be expected. However, the number takes on greater relevance when compared to the fortune of the Queen isabel II, who is ranked 94th in the same ranking with just over $ 428 million.