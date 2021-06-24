Time inevitably passes for everyone, but some decide to reject that reality through aesthetic touch-ups and operations that improve their physical appearance. However, this is not the case for Salma Hayek, the 54-year-old actress, who told in an interview about how menopause is changing her figure.

In her latest interview on Red Table Talk, the show hosted by Jada Pinkett on Facebook and also featuring her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Hayek stated that she had never had implants in her breasts, but it was true that due to the beginning of menopause, her body had radically changed.

“A lot of people said they had a breast augmentation. I do not blame them! My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body, ”the 54-year-old actress said Wednesday.

Its growth, however, is completely natural. Hayek explained that It happened significantly during life changes like pregnancy, menopause, and periods of weight gain.

Hayek stated that he started experiencing menopausal symptoms when he was 40 years old, when he was given a document that asked him some questions that the interpreter expressly quoted: “ The questions were terrifying and of the type: ‘Do you feel that your ears are growing and they grow hair? Do you get irritated easily? Do you cry for no reason? Is your vagina dry? ”



“For some women, they get smaller. But there are some women that when you gain weight your breasts grow, and other women that when you have children and you breastfeed your breasts grow and do not go down again, and then in some cases when you are in menopause, they grow back ” , He said. “It turns out that I am one of those women that happened at every step! When I gain weight, when I got pregnant and when I am in menopause. “



“Many, many sizes. And my back has really been hurting from it, ”he said. “And not many people talk about this.”

While hot flashes and the emotional intensity of menopause are often talked about, Hayek noted that breast growth came as a surprise. “I’ll tell you what they don’t tell you. Breasts grow a lot”Said Hayek, who recently announced an HBO Max project to discuss” menopausal breasts. “



However, growing old also taught the artist that stereotypes about the “expiration” of women, when they reach a certain age, are a completely destructive narrative.



“There are no expiration dates for women. That has to go. Because you can kick butt at any age. You can stand up for yourself at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age, ”he said. “We have the right to be loved for who we are where we are. We are not here just to have babies, we are not just here to care for men. We are not only here to serve everything and everyone around us. “