USA. – Mexican actress Salma Hayek Pinault celebrated the marriage of Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony with an emotional photo dedication that were shared on his official Instagram account.

“Beautiful memories of last weekend in Miami at the wedding of my friends Marc Anthony and Nadia,” wrote the Mexican actress and businesswoman Salma Hayek, who was one of the special guests at the grand wedding of the Paraguayan model and singer.

It should be remembered that the big wedding took place at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, Florida where It was attended by important figures of the innate cream of the United States and big Hollywood celebrities like Salma Hayek, Los Beckhams, Daddy Yankee, Vin Diesel, Maluma, Romeo Santos, among many more.

Likewise, Salma Hayek after a week of the wedding of Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony shared emotional photos where he posed with the former Miss Universe 2021 contestant and the interpreter of “Vivir mi Vida” celebrating their marriage last Saturday, January 28, 2023.

In addition to posing with Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony, the Mexican actress Salma Hayek shared some photos next to Daddy Yankee and Cruz Beckham celebrating the luxurious party of the Paraguayan model and the 54-year-old interpreter where there was a salsa atmosphere and dishes from Paraguay.

In the luxurious wedding, Salma Hayek wore an elegant dress designed by the French fashion house Mint green “Giambattista Valli” with exotic inlaid detailing on the neck edge. In makeup, the 56-year-old actress opted for strong shades between red and brown along with a distinguished hair updo.

“What memories my dear Salma”, wrote Nadia Ferreira along with heart emojis. However, users also reacted to the emotional dedication with comments such as “Salma is the cool aunt”, “Salma always beautiful”, “What advice did you give Nadia”, “What beautiful photos”, “Too cute”, ” Beautiful, thanks for sharing Salma”, among many more.