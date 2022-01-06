The successful actress Salma Hayek reached the 20 million followers in your account Instagram and he celebrated with a funny and unusual photograph. This Thursday, January 6, the Hollywood star wore the fingers of his hands and feet together for the snapshot, with the aim of adding the number 20.

“ 10 + 10 = 20 million. Thank you wonderful fans for getting us here. I love you “wrote the Mexican producer in the post, which in a few hours of publication went viral on the social network.

In the same way, the image – in which you can see her finely painted nails of a bright red color – already accumulates more than 213,000 likes and more of 1,000 reviews of congratulations. Some of the funniest comments from her fans say: “Don’t let Tarantino see this” and “Foot pics are not free my Salma.”

Salma Hayek celebrating her 20 million followers. Photo: @salmahayek

Likewise, the aforementioned publication was written in two languages ​​(Spanish and English) because Hayek has great fame and acceptance among the Latino community, but also among American followers.

Salma Hayek started 2022 on the beach

Hollywood star Salma Hayek started the new year 2022 on a paradisiacal beach. Through his social networks, he shared with his audience a beautiful photograph where he can be seen in the middle of a spectacular rocky landscape with a nice swimsuit, glasses and having a cup of coffee.