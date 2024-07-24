“Queen Salma Hayek has entered Versailles.” This was posted on the official Instagram account of the 2024 Olympic Games with four photographs of the Mexican actress carrying the Olympic torch inside the Palace of Versailles, located about 20 kilometers west of the French capital. She is just one of the celebrities who have participated in the transfer of the famous flame. The reel of images of Salma Hayek (Coatzacoalcos, 57 years old) was posted on the network after noon on Tuesday 23rd and two hours later a video appeared with the French footballer Presnel Kimpembe who plays for the Paris Saint-Germain club, alongside Hayek. The American rapper Snoop Dog will be in charge of carrying this symbol of peace on Friday, July 26, the date on which this Olympic edition begins.

The French actress has had a long-standing relationship with the French country. In 2006, she met the tycoon François-Henri Pinault (Rennes, 62 years old), owner of the Kering business group to which brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga belong. A year later, when the couple was already engaged, Hayek gave birth to her first daughter, Valentina Pinault, and released her first photograph two months after her birth. It was in 2009 that the Mexican married the Frenchman. The birth of the little girl was much talked about at the time. Valentina Paloma Rinault Hayek was already famous before she was born, this newspaper said in 2022.

In 2021, Salma Hayek said that people had a negative opinion of her marriage and accused her of doing it just for money. “There is discrimination against rich men. You immediately think that he might not be a good person, that he could be materialistic… he could even be someone stupid or that he doesn’t deserve it or that he did wrong to have a lot of money. All those prejudices exist and I heard them, unfortunately,” she said during an interview for the podcast Armchair Experthosted by American actors Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. The Veracruz native has refused on several occasions to tell how the romance began because, according to her, she does not want to vulgarize the story.

With the ironies of life, the Veracruz native participated in The Gucci house, in 2021. A film that tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the Italian fashion house. Salma Hayek plays Giuseppina Auriemma, a psychic and close friend of Reggiani. “It’s weird and a little incestuous,” she told this newspaper during an interview. “It’s not the same family, but almost.” The film was well received; it had a budget of 75 million dollars and grossed more than 156 million.

Mexicans in Paris

Diving, archery, surfing, athletics, artistic gymnastics, cycling, judo. These are just some of the categories in which Mexican athletes will compete for a medal at these Olympic Games. 109 athletes are coming to Paris, which puts Mexico among the 20 countries with the most candidates. The United States leads the list with 653.

The diving and athletics disciplines have the most Mexican participants, nine and 18 respectively. In surfing, Alan Cleland stands out, the only Mexican on the water and the board; Janeth Gómez in weightlifting; Gibrán Zea, fencer; and for badminton, Luis Garrido.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.