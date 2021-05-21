The Mexican Salma Hayek has consolidated a successful artistic career internationally. Now enjoy being part of the project Marvel: The Eternals, where he will play the character of Ajak.

However, the actress had to face several obstacles to succeed in Hollywood, since she has said that many times she was discriminated against because of her origin and sexualized by various producers.

Why was Salma Hayek denied two leading roles in Hollywood?

Some of Salma Hayek’s first film successes were the films Desperado, opposite Antonio Banderas, and From Twilight to Dawn, where she starred alongside George Clooney.

From that moment on, his career rose rapidly and received multiple accolades. However, she recently said that she was discriminated against for being Mexican.

“I remember there were two great comedies in which I auditioned for the lead role. Later, The directors They told me that I was the best audition and that I was better than those who chose, who regretted it. But, at the time, they knew that the studios would not have cast a Mexican as the protagonist ”, He specified in an interview with Variety magazine.

In addition, she indicated that she was sexualized and her talent to participate in action films or drama was questioned: “They didn’t even give me auditions. We tried really hard. I said I know I can do drama (…). For them (the producers) it was like: ‘Oh no, she’s a sexy Mexican’ “.

Where was Salma Hayek born?

Salma Hayek was born in Coatzacoalcos Veracruz, Mexico. She was the daughter of Sami Hayek Domínguez, a businessman, and Diana Jiménez Medina, of Spanish origin.

He studied at the Margarita Olivo Lara school in his hometown. At the age of 12 he went to the Academia del Sagrado Corazón and later decided to study International Relations at the Universidad Iberoamericana. However, he chose to leave the career to pursue acting.

How did Salma Hayek’s career start?

His first acting job was in the play Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp. Later, a producer saw her and gave her the opportunity to participate in her first telenovela Nuevo Amanecer through Televisa.

Later, she got her second role in the production Teresa, which was a great success in audience. Despite her achievements, she decided to leave Mexico and move to the United States, where she studied acting in California.. His first major role was in Desperado and later he participated in more productions, such as Four rooms and Spy kids.

Salma Hayek projects in Hollywood

In 1991, Hayek moved to Hollywood and was able to demonstrate his talents in films such as From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), Dogma (1999) and Wild Wild West (1999).

Among the most recent projects of the artist, the highlight was La spark of life (2012), a film for which she was nominated for a Goya from the Spanish film academy; The cat in boots (2011), with Antonio Banderas; and Beatriz at dinner (2017).

Her most memorable role came with Frida, a film in which she played the painter Frida Kahlo. However, during the time of the recordings, Salma Hayek was the victim of constant sexual harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein, whom the actress described as a “monster” who threatened her with death. Weinstein is currently in jail for assault and rape.