The eternals, a film corresponding to phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the productions that generates the most interest among fans this year, especially since it is expected to be released why they didn’t intervene in the fight against Thanos.

With enthusiastic fans, Marvel Studios released a first teaser trailer for The Eternals, in which the new group of characters can be seen in greater detail.

The eternals teaser trailer

What are the characters of Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in The Eternals?

Hollywood stars make their way into superhero movies. Angelina Jolie will play Thena and the Mexican will play Ajak, important members of the Eternals.

Thena has significant powers and extraordinary abilities, such as super strength, superhuman speed, and manipulation of cosmic and molecular energy. Ajak, for his part, has the power to communicate with the Celestials, creators of the Eternals and one of the most powerful races in Marvel. In the comics, this character is male, but Marvel decided to give him a change in his entry into the cinematic universe.

In 2019, it was announced that Salma Hayek would be playing Ajak in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: broadcast

What will we see in The Eternals?

The movie will involve both Celestials and Deviants. In the comics, the first created the Eternals as an evolutionary branch of humanity, they pretended that they were the protectors of the Earth; while the latter, another evolutionary branch, seek to end the human race. A tragic event will force the Eternals out of the shadows and into the public eye to confront them.

The eternals release date

If the Marvel Studios release schedule doesn’t change, Chloé Zhao’s film will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.