Morocco’s Salma, the ex-wife of King Mohammed VI, has been seen in public with her children – the heir to the throne, Moulay Hassan, 21, and Lala Khadija, 17 – for the first time in five years, after it was confirmed that she had separated from the monarch of the Alawite dynasty. Both princes traveled last Friday, July 5, with their mother to the Greek island of Mykonos aboard a Royal Air Maroc plane, according to images released by the Mykonos Live TV channel, The photos show the departure of a large caravan of luxury vehicles from the airport with their official entourage, as well as a night walk of the three of them through the centre of the island’s capital, followed by their bodyguards. Lala Salma, 46, last attended an official event in Rabat in 2017, two years before the then lawyer of the Moroccan monarch in Paris, Éric Dupond-Moretti (current French Minister of Justice), defined her as an “ex-wife” in an official statement. Since 2019, in New York, she had not been photographed with her children, in a gesture that apparently normalizes her relationship with the royal family.

The departure of a caravan of a dozen Mercedes sedans and Range Rover SUVs with tinted windows caught the attention of photographers stationed at Mykonos airport this summer awaiting the usual arrival of celebrities. They were followed by several minibuses with bodyguards and assistants and also by three trucks loaded with personal belongings. A deployment of about fifty Greek police officers cleared the way for them, according to local press reports. Royal Air Maroc covers the route between Casablanca and Athens, but has no other regular flights to Greece.

More information

Morocco’s Salma, covered in a red shawl, Prince Hassan, wearing a black polo shirt, and his sister Khadija, wearing a summery sundress, were seen on Friday evening in a busy tourist area of ​​the city. They wandered casually among the dozens of tourists, according to television images, with the only suit-clad passersby visible being the bodyguards accompanying them.

Greek media like Greekreporter, They say they travelled to the Aegean island with butlers, servants, cooks, fitness trainers and all kinds of staff. They also say that among the belongings brought from Morocco on a special flight were furniture, armchairs, portraits of King Mohammed VI and carpets, among many other items, as well as food and drink. The private villa they have rented by the sea has private access to the beach.

After 16 years of marriage with Mohamed VI, the Spanish magazine Hello! The royal couple announced their separation in 2018, but the royal palace has not yet confirmed the decision, nor has it confirmed that she will no longer be princess consort. Born into a middle-class family, computer engineer Salma Bennani (her maiden name) broke a taboo at the court in Rabat by regularly attending public events with the monarch and leading humanitarian and social activities on her own, such as the cancer foundation that bears her name. Until then, the protocol of the Alaouite dynasty had relegated the wives of sovereigns to private spheres, as was the case with the current king’s mother, Lala Latifa, who died on June 29 at the age of 78, and who lived hidden from the public eye and without any official images of her.

Alleged royal veto

Salma Bennani and Mohammed VI at a dinner in Marrakech (Morocco), on September 19, 2002. Pool BENAINOUS/BENITO (Gamma-Rapho / Getty)

Having withdrawn from the official scene after her separation, Salma of Morocco remained for long periods without being seen in public, which gave rise to speculation in the gossip press about an alleged royal veto on maintaining contact with her children, and even an alleged confinement in the royal palace. In 2019, she put an end to the gossip by being seen with her daughter Khadija in a restaurant in the Jemaa el Fna square in Marrakech, one of the most visited places by tourists in Morocco. That same year, she was photographed with her two children leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York, and the press also reported her attendance at the opening of an exhibition and her visit to a hospital.

Last January, the wife of Mohamed VI was seen on the streets of Tangier, where, according to Moroccan media, she received displays of affection from the people without any graphic evidence. Since her divorce, Lalla Salma has been excluded from the official images released by the Moroccan royal family, which include the two children and four brothers of the monarch. Prince Moulay Rachid, third in line to the throne, usually accompanies his brother Mohamed VI and the heir Moulay Hasan at the most important events. Princesses Meriem, Asma and Hasna usually limit themselves to participating in cultural and charitable activities, although last February the three sisters of the sovereign were received at the Elysee Palace by the First Lady Brigitte Macron in a private meeting that marked the rapprochement between Rabat and Paris after almost two years of diplomatic tension with Western Sahara as a backdrop.

Lalla Salma is a big fan of tourist trips to Greece. The Greek press reported in 2019 that she had spent the summer with her son Hassan on board a yacht whose weekly rental cost more than 500,000 euros per week. In 2017, the Moroccan news website The Desk The report revealed that the Princess Consort had purchased a villa for 3.8 million euros to spend her holidays on the island of Kea, which, like Mykonos, is also located in the Cyclades archipelago. Mohamed VI, for his part, returned this week to his summer residence on the Mediterranean coast near Tetouan, not far from the autonomous Spanish North African city of Ceuta, after several days of mourning in the Moroccan capital due to the death of his mother.