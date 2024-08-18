«They want to investigate Arianna Meloni»this is the title that stands out on the first page of the Journal. Alessandro Sallustiin his editorial, speaks openly of «bank game» between “hostile newspapers, magistrates and the left” which, according to the director of Il Giornale, would hide a real “campaign to surround the prime minister’s sister”.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also intervened on the matter. “If it were true that they have now moved on to the mud machine and the construction of theories at the table in the hope of some imaginative investigation against the people closest to me, starting with my sister Arianna, it would be very serious.” This was stated by Giorgia Meloni contacted by telephone by Ansa. “But ultimately it would also be a good sign, because these squalid and desperate moves by the worst politicians would only mean that we are dismantling the system of interests that has held Italy hostage for too many years. So, let’s move forward with our heads held high, with even greater determination,” added the Prime Minister.



The Shield Raising of Brothers of Italy

Thus, in a short time, comes the whirlwind of reactions and declarations of solidarity from the exponents of Fratelli d’Italia. “Sallusti’s alarm cannot leave anyone indifferent. Those who try to pollute democracy by attacking Arianna Meloni to undermine the government, democratically wanted by Italians, must be isolated. Now, in the palace, as was done by Italians at the ballot box” says Giovanni Donzelli, deputy and head of the Fratelli d’Italia organization, in a video in which he comments on the analysis made by Alessandro Sallusti on the sister of the prime minister who – Donzelli emphasizes – “has done nothing wrong” but is attacked only for “the guilt of being Giorgia’s sister” by “a conspiracy of journalists, left-wing politicians and compliant magistrates”.





Donzelli recalls that «since the beginning of the government experience, left-wing newspapers and political groups have begun to describe Arianna as the great manipulator of government appointments, but Arianna does not deal with appointments» and reports the suspicion (cited by Sallusti) that Giuseppina Di Foggia was appointed CEO of Terna «placed by Arianna because she was her friend», concluding: «Too bad Arianna had never met her and known her». The FdI representative assures: «We do not fear anything or anyone, they should resign themselves, we will not be intimidated and conditioned, we will not stop and we will not be blackmailed», but concludes: «The opposition, all of them, should clarify today why they are attacking Arianna Meloni with such malice and determination, given that she has no role in Parliament or in government. If they do not do so, we should consider Sallusti’s alarm dangerously precise and advanced».





Donzelli again. «Behind all this there could be an attempt to pollute democracy, to condition, weaken and blackmail the Meloni government through this low and surreal blow to Arianna». “Whoever tries to pollute democracy, attacking Arianna Meloni to undermine the government democratically desired by the Italians – Donzelli relaunches – must now be isolated in the Palace as he was isolated by the Italians at the ballot boxes”. “We fear nothing. No one. Let them resign themselves. We will not be conditioned, we will not be intimidated, we will not stop, we will not be blackmailed”, he emphasizes.

“The left’s hate campaign to attack Giorgia Meloni, even through her loved ones, is something shocking. In recent months, it has been particularly relentless against Arianna. And they have no qualms about causing damage to Italy’s image abroad. Indeed, that’s exactly what they want. I hope that the Italian judiciary does not lend itself to this dirty game” says MEP Nicola Procaccini of Brothers of Italyco-president of the Conservative Group in the European Parliament.

Renzi: “FdI: communication strategy prepared at the table”

He intervenes on the case even Matteo Renzi. “Do the Meloni sisters see ghosts? On this Sunday in August we have to respond to the attacks of the Brothers of Italy and the conspiracy anxieties of the prime minister’s family”, writes Matteo Renzi on social media, dedicating an in-depth analysis on X to the issue raised by Il Giornale and at the center of a series of positions taken by the FdI, in defense of Arianna Meloni and the government. “Can you imagine? I – he summarizes – who organize plots together with the judges, me!, so that a notice of investigation arrives” to the prime minister’s sister. “And obviously since this morning those of the Brothers of Italy have been relaunching the news, starting with the coordinator Donzelli: a clear sign that it is a communication strategy prepared at the table”, observes among other things the leader of Iv. “If anyone thinks of stopping the democratic initiatives of Italia Viva and its parliamentary groups, well, that someone should know that people like us have suffered real judicial and social attacks. The insults of those who cannot answer us on the merits do not stop us, but they encourage us to move forward with even more determination”, Renzi assures. “As for me, their petty insinuations will not stop me: they have not succeeded in years of gratuitous mud, they will not succeed now. Have a good Sunday”, he concludes.