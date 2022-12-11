Sallusti apologizes to Bersani? Here’s why it shouldn’t

The director of Libero, Alessandro Sallusti, known for his shrewd and biting covers and titles, he unexpectedly apologized yesterday to Pierluigi Bersani for a photo published on the front page a few days ago which portrayed the politician intent on making purchases in a well-known Louis Vuitton store in the center of Rome. As we said, yesterday the official apology after Bersani –poor starlet– he sent a message to Sallusti ironically thanking him for having ruined the surprise of the Christmas present wife.

At that point for a whole day the director of Free he thought about what to do and then publicly apologized, giving in to a sense of guilt also because in the past there had been a good relationship with the former secretary of the Democratic Party. A noble act that of Sallusti, to which a behavior of other times must be recognized. However his act, appreciable from a human point of view, was not at all due for a political reason of a certain importance. In fact, the main problem of the world left is precisely that of an evident heterogeneity of ends that is, formally it is for the defense of the least, the poor and the disinherited and of equality and then practically it provides examples every day that radically contradict this beautiful vision of the world. Let’s start with the current situation.

For example, the scandal that broke out in these hours a Brussels in which bags and bundles of money are continuing to be found in the homes of left-wingers, such as i 600,000 euros from Antonio Panzeri ex PCI, DS, PD and CGIL. Not least Eva Kaili, Vice-President of the European Parliament (with a capital E, in homage to money), in whose home “bags” of euros were found as in a film by Totò and Peppino, with his father, also a socialist, on a rapid night escape stuffed with money. The beautiful Greek politician was immediately expelled from the Hellenic Socialist Party as Panzeri was kicked out of Article 1 by Roberto Speranza. But also the sensational case of the Soumahoros, lavishly financed with more than 60 million euros, which is being investigated by the Latina prosecutorhad already dealt another deadly blow to the image of the left.

Among other things, the deputy’s wife appeared in the photograph with Vuitton bags, it must be a contagious label for progressives. That said, Bersani has nothing to do with these events, but for him there was no need to attach him to the pantheon of handmade shoes by Massimo D’Alema, cashmere sweaters by Fausto Bertinotti and so on and so forth. There are no crimes, it’s true, but the image damage that these things do to the left is almost worse than the scandal in Latina and Brussels. In fact, it is legitimate to ask Bersani for behavior consistent with his ideals. He is part of Article 1like Panzeri who was later expelled, do we listen every day to the lamentations of Roberto Speranza, their secretary on the poor and the fight against poverty and then get caught with his hands in the tasty jam of Piazza di Spagna to buy a very expensive Christmas present for his wife? And then do you also regret the ruined surprise?

Do you perhaps think that one of those workers of which he proclaims himself a champion could afford a similar gift? Come on, where’s the consistency? He would be the one who should apologize to Sallusti and to the Italians and certainly not the other way around. This time, using his famous metaphors, one could say that there isn’t a “cow” in the corridor but a beautiful designer calf just like that of those rich people whom the good Pierluigi says he disgusts. So returning to Sallusti, if we can give advice to the director of Liberodon’t let yourself be overwhelmed by useless feelings of guilt because you did very well to put the image on the front page and we hope you continue to do so every time radical chic epiphanies themselves in a boutique in the historic center to give their wife expensive Christmas gifts . It is a work of ideological hygiene to which Italy is and will always be grateful.

