“I can’t influence the PL’s decisions”, says the mayor; party discarded the deputy and will support the politician’s re-election

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said that the federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL) “It makes noise” on social media and that he is open to talking to the congressman. The former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried to create a strategy to run for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024, but did not receive support from the party itself. The PL will support Nunes' re-election.

“I talk to everyone. He is a federal deputy. I've been with him. Ricardo Salles is making noise on social media. The other day, at an event, he sat next to me and talked. Everyone has their own style, but there’s no problem talking to them or anyone else,” said Nunes at a public event on Saturday (Dec 23, 2023). The information is from State of S.Paulo.

“I have always participated in various events and served councilors even from Psol. I went to start the works in Sapopemba and there were councilors from Psol and PT there. I'm all for dialogue. If he wishes, I am available to talk. I just can't influence the PL's decisions. I’m happy with the decision they made,” completed the current mayor.

For now, Ricardo Nunes has the most robust coalition in the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024. In addition to Bolsonaro's party and his own party, the MDB, he will have 4 other acronyms with weight in Congress: Republicans, União Brasil, PP and PSD. Thus, Nunes should have a little more than 60% of the approximately 80 daily 30-second commercials during next year's election hours.

The broad party alliance around Nunes should suffocate his main competitor, the federal deputy, on TV. Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), which has the explicit support of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The number of commercials by Boulos will be much smaller than that of the current mayor of São Paulo.

Another candidate who may also have difficulty campaigning in São Paulo during election time on TV is the federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), which has presented itself as a kind of 3rd way to break the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro in the city of São Paulo.