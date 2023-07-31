Decision of the Ethics Committee concerns the time when the deputy was Minister of the Environment, in the Bolsonaro government

A Zip code (Public Ethics Commission) of the Presidency of the Republic punished the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) for using public money on trips to São Paulo when he was Minister of the Environment in the government Jair Bolsonaro, from January 2019 to June 2021. The collegiate applied ethical censorship that, in practice, works as a “stain” on the curriculum.

Salles made dozens of trips to São Paulo, mainly on weekends, with no commitments recorded in his official diary. The commission understood that the then minister violated the CCAAF (Code of Conduct of the High Federal Administration). The information was published by the newspaper O State of São Paulo and confirmed by Power360.

This digital newspaper contacted deputy Ricardo Salles and requested a position on the commission’s decision, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

Salles was one of the most well-regarded members of the Bolsonaro government by the so-called “ideological wing”. He resigned from the Ministry of the Environment in June 2021 amid pressure from inquiries into alleged actions in defense of loggers.

One of the main episodes of his tenure as minister took place during a ministerial meeting in April 2020, when he said it was necessary to take advantage of the pandemic to loosen environmental rules and “pass the cattle”. After the negative repercussions, he said that the statements were to defend the “bureaucracy and simplification of norms”.

The former minister migrated from Novo to PL in 2022 as part of a movement to strengthen the acronym in Bolsonaro’s reelection attempt. In October last year, he was elected federal deputy for São Paulo with 640,918 votes.

Public Ethics Committee

Created in 1999, CEP acts as an advisory body to the President of the Republic and State ministers with regard to public ethics. It is responsible for administering the application of the CCAAF, as well as for interpreting the Code of Professional Ethics for Civil Servants of the Federal Executive Branch. The body is also responsible for coordinating the Public Ethics Management System of the Federal Government.

