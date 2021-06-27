Former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles has a chance to return to the political scene even after resigning from the government. He is the first deputy federal deputy for São Paulo.

Salles disputed the 2018 election for the Novo party. He was expelled of the legend in 2020, but did not lose the status of alternate, since the decision to leave the acronym was not his. The former minister continues with the substitute even if he joins another party.

“With the current jurisprudence, he remains in the substitute. He didn’t leave the party, there was no voluntary movement. It was the decision of the New”, explained Marcelo Weick, specialist in electoral law and professor at UFPB, to Folha de São Paulo.

This means that Salles would assume the mandate of any deputy from the Novo who fails to exercise the mandate.

According to the newspaper, the deputy Vinicius Poit (SP) intends to run for the government of São Paulo in 2022. If he leaves the mandate for the dispute, the former minister takes the seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

salles asked resignation of the Ministry of the Environment last Wednesday (June 23). In a statement to the press at the Planalto Palace, the former minister said that he followed President Jair Bolsonaro’s orientation to seek the “balance between economic development and environmental preservation”.

He also said that in his time in the ministry he sought the “respect” to the private sector, agribusiness, the Brazilian rural producer and businessmen. The minister is the target of investigation for favoring loggers.

On May 9, the Federal Police unleashed search and seizure at addresses linked to Salles and the Ministry. The action aimed, according to the PF, to investigate crimes of corruption, administrative law, malfeasance and facilitation of smuggling. The offenses were allegedly committed by public agents and businessmen in the timber industry.

There is yet another case involving Salles in the Supreme Court. On May 31, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) asked the STF to open an inquiry against the minister.

The request for an inquiry stems from the crime news presented in April by the former superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas Alexandre Saraiva. He accused Salles of acting on behalf of investigated loggers from Operation Handroanthus GLO, which targeted illegal logging in the Amazon late last year.

