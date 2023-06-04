Federal deputy speaks of “shame” and says that, for Centrão, “everything is business”

the federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) criticized on Saturday (3.jun.2023) the possible support from the Liberal Party to the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in the 2024 municipal elections. twitterhe said that “for the center everything is business” and stressed that Nunes did not support Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2022 election – the former president and the mayor met twice in less than 1 month. “They are not conservative, nor liberal, nor right wing. Much less opposition. Will never be. They will always be government. That’s not why we spent 4 years fighting the left. Shame“, he wrote. in another Publicationdeclared: “Who walks with the pigs, bran eats.”