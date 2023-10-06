President of PL denies project for Salles to run for mayor of SP; The deputy’s interlocutors speak in support of Bolsonaro

The president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netodenied the existence of an electoral project for the candidacy of the federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) to the city of São Paulo in the 2024 elections. The statement was given in an interview with the newspaper The globe this Thursday (5.Oct.2023).

According to the report, the party president did not veto the possibility, but said that “Never” the candidacy of Salles, former Minister of the Environment of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Despite the statements, the Power360 found that the federal deputy has already placed himself as a pre-candidate and would have received Bolsonaro’s support for the dispute. Salles’ interlocutors claim that the congressman met with Bolsonaro on the 4th (4.Oct), when they discussed the topic.

They say that the deputy is trying to make first contact with the former president due to the fact that Valdemar is more reluctant and they cite a movement of opposition congressmen who are trying to convince the president of the party to give in.

O Power360 He sought out the PL and the former president’s team to comment on possible support for Salles, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

SALLES CONSIDERED ENTERING THE DISPUTE

The federal deputy once again showed interest in running for mayor of São Paulo. Salles would have maintained a dialogue with Bolsonaro on the subject in the last two weeks.

However, the São Paulo PL prefers to support the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Initially, Bolsonaro accepted, but the impasse occurred because Nunes does not intend to use the former president’s name in the campaign. There is an internal assessment that the rejection of Bolsonaro is greater than the votes he attracts.

ELECTION BY THE CAPITAL OF PAULISTA

Currently, the electoral race in the capital of São Paulo is concentrated in 2 candidates: the leader of Psol in the Chamber, deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), and Nunes, current mayor of the city.

Boulos has been leading the race, but Nunes’ support has been growing.

The current mayor will seek re-election and says he expects the support of former president Bolsonaro. Although not formalized, the mayor has already stated that the support of the former chief executive “it’s already underway” to come to fruition.