“We are going to multiply collective screening operations, in particular for schools (…), but also universities”, assured Thursday Olivier Véran, indicating that a new opinion of the High Authority of Health (HAS) on these tests by saliva sample was expected “Within ten days”. “We will deploy these techniques so that when we return from school holidays, we can perform several hundred thousand tests”, he promised. These are not rapid saliva tests, such as EasyCov, which can give a result in 40 minutes, because these are not yet sufficiently reliable. It will therefore always go through a PCR analysis in the laboratory, and therefore wait a few hours. “Only the sampling technique changes in this case”, said Olivier Véran, which remains an asset, the test being less unpleasant to carry out, in particular for children. A simple spit can then act as a sample.

“A degraded sensitivity”

New fact, these PCR tests carried out via saliva demonstrated, according to the High Authority for Health (HAS), a quite honorable effectiveness, whereas last September, the available data showed “Degraded sensitivity”. After analyzing 64 trials involving 18,931 patients, the HAS mentions, in a press release of January 23, “A limited loss of sensitivity of 2 to 11% compared to nasopharyngeal RT-PCRs. This loss of sensitivity remains acceptable, however, and meets the clinical performance requirements established by the HAS, including for asymptomatic patients. “ Clearly, the small sensitivity deficit compared to tests with nasal swab is largely offset by the better acceptability of the saliva test.

But the High Authority of Health also noted “Significant problems of heterogeneity” of these tests. “The kits used, the methods of pre-treatment of the saliva or the extraction protocols can have a major impact on their performance”, notes the institution, which has planned to supplement its opinion with recommendations on the conditions for carrying out these tests, their indication and their place in the strategy against SARS-CoV-2.

Reimbursed by Social Security

Will we, however, one day have the butter and the money of butter: a perfectly painless, quick and safe test? “It would be great if we could have saliva tests that give you a result in a few minutes, but at this stage, the studies (…) are not in favor of (their) use, because the sensitivity of the tests that exist today is too low ”, recalled Olivier Véran. The main test of this type, EasyCov, was validated by the HAS on November 28, but only recommended “In symptomatic people for whom nasopharyngeal sampling is impossible or difficult to perform”. Since the beginning of January, it has also been reimbursed by Social Security. But even for this quick test, things are progressing. In view of the new data analyzed by the HAS, it indicates that it is no longer necessary to confirm by a laboratory PCR a positive result brought to light by this technique. On testing at least, the end of the tunnel might not be that far.

The interactive map of the health consequences of Covid in your region, month after month.