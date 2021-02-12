Corona health facilities and examination centers in Abu Dhabi have identified four categories that can benefit from saliva testing to detect the “Covid-19” virus in them, including: the elderly, children (less than 12 years old) and individuals who have been vaccinated with the “Covid-19” vaccine. »Within the national vaccination program, in addition to the inpatients in specific cases, based on the directives of the health authorities that allowed the use of saliva samples as an alternative examination method for nasopharyngeal swabs (PCR) in hospitals, examination centers and outpatient clinics. Doctors and officials at the Corona examination centers confirmed that saliva testing is a reliable alternative for the diagnostic detection and quantification of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

They explained that the competent health authorities have reported that saliva testing is the preferred alternative to nasopharyngeal swabs (PCR) for the elderly in the event of difficulty in collecting the nasopharyngeal swab, or when there is a conflict in its results, and it is suitable for children under the age of 12 years Because it is less invasive, it can be used with people who have been vaccinated with the “Covid-19” vaccine as part of the national vaccination program. They indicated that the use of saliva samples examination provides a number of advantages, including allowing the self-collection of the sample, which is a procedure that does not require the presence of specialized technicians, facilitating examination steps, and reducing the risks of transmission of infection for health care workers, in addition to being less invasive during sampling compared to a swab. Nose, which is stable at room temperature.

They said that the requirements for the use of saliva testing allowed it to be reasonably used instead of nasal swabs for hospitalized patients when there is a shortage of equipment for examining nasopharyngeal swabs, or when the patient cannot tolerate these swabs, noting that saliva samples are more reliable in patients in The early stages of the disease, in which salivary viral concentrations are at their highest within the first week of the onset of symptoms.

They said that the conditions confirmed that obtaining the optimal test for examining saliva requires the availability of at least three conditions, including choosing a specific method for collecting saliva samples and improving them after conducting a systematic comparison of the different methods currently used, finding an optimal solution for collecting, transporting and storing saliva samples, in addition to improving the method of acid testing. RNA, either by reverse transcription or isothermal loop amplification.

Restrictions on saliva testing

Doctors have confirmed that the competent health authorities have identified a number of restrictions on the use of saliva testing, as the sensitivity of saliva samples decreases more quickly than nasopharyngeal swabs, with the development of the disease.

They explained that the competent health authorities do not recommend it as a diagnostic sample for patients in the late stages of disease and convalescence. It advocates the use of nasal swabs as an additional sample in patients who have a high index of clinical suspicion, and whose saliva sample results are negative.

And they continued that the possibility of an error before analyzing the sample is very likely, which requires clear communication with the patient, in addition to adhering to the requirements of sample collection.

