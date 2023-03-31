The saliva could be key to the diagnosis of several types of canceraccording to the scientists who have found tumor signals in this body fluid.

In the 1950s, a United States Navy captain and dentist demonstrated that the saliva of prostate cancer patients Untreated had significantly increased levels of enzymes called acid phosphatases.

In the last two decades, the number of works containing the keywords “diagnosis”, “cancer” and “saliva” has increased tenfold, from 26 in 2001 to 319 in 2021, according to the PubMed database, a search engine of biomedical research articles.

Liquid biopsy, which looks for traces of tumor components in fluids such as blood, urine, cerebrospinal fluidsemen or saliva, is a less invasive alternative to tissue biopsy and the easiest sample to collect is undoubtedly saliva.

In 2021, the US drug and medical device regulatory agency, the FDA, gave a breakthrough device designation to a salivary oral and throat cancer prediagnosis tool, developed by the US company Viome.

Based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, the tool analyzes gene activity (particularly messenger RNA) in a saliva sample from the bacterial community housed in the mouth.

For reasons that are unknown, this community is modified when a tumor develops on the lips, tongue, throat or surrounding areas.

Chemist Chamindie Punyadeera, who spent a decade developing the test for saliva diagnosis of Viome and is the lead author of the study describing it in NPJ Genomic Medicine, says that saliva was considered secondary to blood for decades, but this could begin to change in the coming years as techniques to analyze this bodily fluid and the better understanding of what information it can contain.

“Since saliva can be collected non-invasively, an empowered patient could take multiple samples and become manager of their own diagnostic tests“, predicts Punyadeera.

In addition to enzymes, hormones, antibodies, inflammatory mediators, food debris and microorganisms, traces of DNA and RNA or proteins from tumors have been found in saliva.

Therefore, the objective of saliva diagnosis is to develop an early detection of cancer for early treatment and avoid the development of metastases.

Although saliva is not yet widely used in clinical practice, it is clear that significant and promising advances are being made.