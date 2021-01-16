As the COVID-19 vaccination process advances in several countries, scientists continue to search methods for predicting virus behavior with the aim of anticipating its consequences and saving lives. The latest finding comes from Yale University (United States), where a team of scientists led by immunologist Akiko Iwasaki has revealed that the amount of virus that appears in saliva can reveal how it will be the evolution of the disease in the patient. The results of the study were published on January 10 in a preprint pending to be reviewed.

The higher the viral load, the higher the risk of complications

“The viral load in saliva in the first moments is correlated with the severity of the disease and with mortality ”, explain the scientists after comparing viral loads in the saliva and nostril (NP, for its acronym in English) of 154 coronavirus patients and 109 uninfected people. Made various groups based on whether the patient had a low, medium or high viral load and they compared the results with the severity of the symptoms they developed afterwards.

In this way, the researchers discovered that the higher the viral load on the saliva PCR test, the more likely patients were to develop a serious diagnosis and were more likely to die or require hospitalization. For its part, the viral load in both saliva and nasal mucus decreased over time in patients who recovered, but not in those who died.

However, people who had a high amount of virus in saliva they gradually lost some cells that develop an immune response against viral targets, they had lower levels of antibodies targeting the spike protein that the virus uses to enter cells and were slower to develop the strong immune response needed to neutralize the virus in cases where they have recovered.

The higher viral load in saliva is related to known risk factors, such as advanced age, he male gender, he Cancer, he heart failure, the hypertension and the chronic lung diseases. Furthermore, research shows that it is also associated with a increased amount of biomarkers in the blood of the inflammatory reaction characteristic of severe cases already lower levels of platelets, white blood cells, and specific antibodies against the coronavirus.

Saliva is more reliable than nasal mucus

Iwasaki and his team assure that saliva can better predict the course of COVID-19 than nasopharyngeal swab samples, since the latter come from the upper respiratory tract, while severe disease is associated with deep damage to the lungs. “Saliva may better represent what happens in the lower respiratory tract,” says Iwasaki via ScienceMag, because the cilia lining the respiratory tract move mucus from the lungs to the throat, where it mixes with saliva.

In addition, saliva tests have other advantages, such as their lower price and greater ease and security, as explained to The country Arnau Casanovas, Spanish microbiologist who participated in the study: “We have been saying for quite some time that it would be better to use saliva as a priority sample. It is much easier to collect saliva than a nasopharyngeal swab. You don’t need a nursing staff. Each person can spit at home in a small boat. And you avoid the risk by taking the sample with the swab, because sometimes people sneeze or cough and aerosols are generated ”.

Usefulness of the study

Studies of this type are very useful to anticipate the evolution of the disease, apply treatments in the early phase and avoid a serious diagnosis. “If we took saliva samples and analyzed the viral load — especially when we beginning of infection, when the person arrives at the hospital – could help doctors a lot anticipating the patient’s prognosis and choosing treatments”Says Casanovas.

Other experts who have not been part of the investigation also highlight the importance of the findings. “Provides a valuable perspective: what saliva may be of greater value than previously thought for diagnosis and prognosis”, Says the Spanish Elisabet Pujadas, pathologist and researcher at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.