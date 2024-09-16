Salis-Zerocalcare, the strange couple that shifts votes towards the Left

Ilaria Salis and Zerocalcare they took part in a political event, a debate which took its title from a quote by the cartoonist: “This night will not be short. Anti-fascism is a collective responsibility“. There were over 1500 people listening to them at the Fabbrica space in Milan and the average age was decidedly low. The odd couple has aroused the interest of the very young for the issues discussed and the two together could also help shift votes towards the left. Zero limestone he also told from the stage about the imprisonment of Salt in Hungary, since he was close to her during her darkest period. Salis, – reports La Repubblica – has become a “target” of the Right for her battles for the occupied houses and for the Closing of prisonshe replied as follows: “Having no arguments to talk about the real social problems nor solutions to give, they prefer to personalize. Instead of dedicating public funds for the right to housing or investigating the public bodies that manage public housing they are looking for the enemy to mask the problem.”

The day in Milan – repeated on September 21st in Rome – is marked by the radicality. The Salis-Zerocalcare couple in fact speaks of “overcoming the prison system” and “of the borders” in the name of internationalism, a “living anti-fascism freed from the hypocrisy” of those who for years have repressed the existence of extreme and violent neo-fascist and neo-Nazi fringes, the construction of an idea of ​​a different society against a weak left that has limited itself “to the administration of present desperation”, Rech calls it. Salis – continues La Repubblica – recalls his traumatic experience in the prisons of Budapesttells of her visits to the penitentiaries of Milan and Alessandria in the guise of an elected official, and in keeping with her libertarian ideal on Matteo Salvini and the Open Arms case explains that “I don’t care if he goes to prison or not, I just think of the 30 thousand deaths in the Mediterranean Sea in the last ten years.”