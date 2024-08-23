Salis wants to abolish prisons, Bonelli: “We didn’t nominate her for her political ideas”

Salis, Bonelli distances himself: “I don’t agree with some of the things he says”

Ilaria Salt is still at the center of political debate, the MEP just elected with Avs she returned to the problem of prisonsespecially overcrowding and suggested this solution: “Let’s abolish them“. All hell broke loose after his battle on the occupied houses now a new case has broken out. The secretary of the Greens Angelo Bonelli he tried to defend her, but in fact he also distanced himself a bit, specifying that she is now in the Si di group Nicholas Fratoianni. “What Ilaria said about prison – says Bonelli and reported by Il Corriere della Sera – it is no different from what Antonio Tajani claims. It’s just a question of language. I don’t share the hate speech.” Then he added: “Salis was candidate as independent not for his political ideasbut “à la Pannella”, because she was detained in Hungary in terrible conditions“.

Bonelli then does not even avoid commenting on the other case involving Saltwith his assistant who would have rejoiced for the puppet of Melons that burns and commented with a “Giorgia burns, bitch”, another reason for controversy against the MEP. “I don’t like hate speech. Neither that of those who say “burn s…”, nor that of the right-wing newspapers that attack me every day. But to FdI that asks for answers I say: there are so many that I am waiting for…”. The controversy over Salis had already begun at the beginning of the summer, in a post the Avs representative admitted that after “prison, media attention, the centrifuges of Brussels and Strasbourg” he “needed a moment of reflection”The choice was immediately attacked: just elected, she already goes on holiday. Then came the statements about the prisons to be closed and the storm surrounding her assistant. A truly “hot” summer for Ilaria Salis.