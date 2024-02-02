Salis, Tajani: “We need a low profile, so we will get the trial in a month and then we will bring her back to Italy”

Anthony Tajani returns to Ilaria's case Salis and points the finger at Matteo Salvinias well as against the secretary of the Democratic Party Schlein. “The more you keep quiet, the sooner this situation will be resolvedit's a It's a mistake to politicize everything. I ask everyone – says the leader of Forza Italia and Foreign Minister to Il Fatto Quotidiano – to remain silent and talk as little as possible of this issue, only in this way can it be resolved as happened with Zaki and Alessia Piperno. I also refer to Salvini, in this way damage is being done to Salis. The more we talk, the more we damage it. I say this to Salvini but also to the secretary of the Democratic Party Schlein”. Tajani has been trying for days to unravel the Ilaria Salis issue through diplomacy and asks everyone to maintain the lowest profile possible.

Tajani presents the difficulties of the Salis case: “For the moment we cannot ask for house arrest until his family's lawyer does it – says the deputy prime minister to Il Fatto – and so far he hasn't done it because he fears possible retaliation by the Hungarian neo-Nazis. Furthermore, we cannot ask to be sent to prison in Italy while awaiting the sentence because he has not committed crimes in our country. So at the moment we have no legal recourse. Our idea – continues Tajani – is to ask Hungary that the process is done quickly – within a month – and then bring the woman back to Italy.”

“They can grant us this: a sentence – he explains – of conviction or acquittal in 30 days and then we'll bring it back here.” The government's diplomatic line with the Budapset government is based on the timing. Giorgia also said this yesterday Melons who from Brussels, after meeting the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban: the FdI leader explained that the trial times are too long given that the next hearing has been set for May and they must be reduced. Even because Salis's conditions as a prisoner are certainly not the best.