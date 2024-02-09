Salis: the Hungarian consulate in Venice occupied

“Ilaria Salis free immediately”: this is the slogan of the 30 activists of the Rivolta social center who this morning occupied the Hungarian consulate located in Piazzale Roma, in Venice. While Justice Minister Carlo Nordio is visiting Padua, the social center wanted to send a message, asking for the release of the woman, detained in Hungary since February 11th.

“We are here because we want his freedom, because this trial is a farce that only wants to punish anti-fascism, in a state where they are not only tolerated, but promoted, anti-migrant patrols at the borders. It is an anti-democratic policy” explain the protesters.

“We are all anti-fascists” shout the approximately 30 activists of the Rivolta social center outside the Hungarian consulate in Venice, after having occupied it for almost two days to demand the release of Ilaria Salis. The boys and girls also reiterated on the street the need to protect the human rights of Salis and those in his situation. There was no lack of attack on the Meloni government, accused of tightening penalties and always intervening from a repressive perspective.