Salis, Tajani: “Government committed to guaranteeing rights, dignity and respect”

Urgent information to the Foreign Minister's Chamber Tajani regarding the case of Ilaria Salis, the activist detained in Budapest. The case “is among the over 2,400 cases of compatriots detained abroad. For each of them, regardless of the merit of their judicial situation, we work to provide assistance and guarantee respect for their dignity and fundamental rights“, Tajani said in the Chamber. “This is what we did, from day one, for the Salis case, well before it became the subject of political controversy,” he added.

Tajani in opposition: “Prevent it from becoming a political case”

Tajani then turned to oppositions. “AND paradoxical that those who stand up every day as defenders of the autonomy of the judiciary are now asking us to put pressure on the Hungarian government to influence the judges' decisions on the case – he continued in the Chamber -. A short circuit that fuels tensions and controversies, which first of all damage Ilaria's cause. Let us avoid transforming a judicial issue – regulated by well-defined national and European rules – into a political case. Which certainly generates headlines in the newspapers, but does not do Mrs. Salis any good.”

The Piperno case

“I am a guaranteeist. And I always am. Regardless of political ideas of those involved in judicial matters. Experience shows that acting with discretion and gradually is precisely in the primary interest of the prisoner – added the head of the Farnesina -. This is the case of Alessia Piperno, who was in Pasdaran prisons in much worse conditions. And that thanks to our action she returned home before the charges were even laid. But also of Patrick Zaki, who we allowed to return to Italy. Our government – concluded the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani – will therefore continue to work, perhaps without fanfare, but with commitment and determination, to defend the dignity and rights of Ilaria Salis and of all Italian prisoners abroad”.

“Salis' lawyer did not ask for house arrest in Hungary”

“His lawyer did not apply for precautionary measures alternative to prison in Hungary, contrary to what was suggested by Minister Nordio – specified the deputy prime minister -. The next hearing has been scheduled for May 24th and on that occasion the injured party will also be called to testify.”

“The only way forward is to respect the rules”

“To those who shout 'Bring Ilaria back to Italy!', I would ask what solution they are thinking of. We are ready to accept suggestions. The only one that is viable for us, for a crime committed in a member state of the European Union, is that of the rules. And European rules provide that to request house arrest in Italy, you must first request and obtain it in the country that exercises jurisdiction”, concluded the Foreign Minister.